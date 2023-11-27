MT. VERNON, Ill. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest days for drinking and partying all year. Police in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, decided to test several bars and liquor stores to see if they were checking IDs. They found that seven of the eight establishments they checked sold alcohol to a 19-year-old.

All the establishments that sold alcohol to the undercover agent now have citations. Mayor John Lewis says that more compliance checks will be conducted in the future.

In the United States, the legal age to purchase and publicly possess alcohol is 21, as mandated by the National Minimum Drinking Age Act of 1984. This law aims to curb the negative impacts of underage drinking on public health and safety.

While exceptions may exist for private consumption under parental supervision, the purchasing and public possession restrictions are consistently enforced. Violations can lead to legal consequences, including fines and suspension of driving privileges for individuals under 21.