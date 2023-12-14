CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A fire overnight destroyed a laundromat business in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The fire broke out on the 1900 block of Camp Jackson Road, where the ‘Best Wash’ laundromat is a complete loss. Fire crews are still responding to the scene.

First responders got the call around 1:30 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames shooting from the building. Cahokia Heights Fire Chief Stephen Robins shared that the business was fully involved upon arrival. The fire eventually grew to two alarms, with a total of eight different departments responding.

“It was heavily involved when we got here; fire throughout the building,” Robbins explained. “Like I said, there was a partial collapse of the building prior to our arrival and the roof had collapsed down onto the entire building.”

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.