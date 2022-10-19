WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the fire started on the 5700 block of Westmoreland Place around 4:40 a.m. Several crews from multiple departments are being called to help with the fire, as flames cover the majority of the building and are spreading to nearby trees.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez is at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.