COLLINSVILLE, Ill.— Illinois State Police are investigating several recent shootings near Washington Park on Interstate 55 that may be connected.

At around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 2, District 11 Troopers reported to I-55 southbound near milepost 5. The victim said they were traveling on I-55 when someone inside a dark grey or black pickup truck shot at them.

The truck could have had four doors and let off many shots at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was uninjured, and the suspect has not been located.

On Sept. 25 at around 12:15 a.m., state troopers also responded to a shooting on I-55 near milepost 6. The victim in this shooting stated they were shot at by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a local hospital. The suspect and the vehicle have not been located.

Police say these shootings were in the same area, and the suspect vehicle is similar. Police are asking the public to help solve these crimes. Anyone with information about these shootings should call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.