Several people jump from Granite City apartments during fatal fire

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Several people are believed to be dead after a fire in Granite City. Some of them had to jump from the building to save their lives.

First responders were called to the intersection of East 23rd Street and Kate Street at around 12:45 pm for an apartment fire. Several were people jumping from the second story of the building. Firefighters believe that three people died in the fire but they have not yet confirmed that number.

There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition but three of them are being treated at the hospital.

A man who lives in the building tells FOX 2 that the second and third floors have extensive smoke damage. He was related to several people who live in the building and several of them were injured during the escape.

“Right at Christmas, lost everything. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Joseph Marshall. “I know everyone lost everything in the building. Nothing has been saved. All of our clothing, sentimental pictures, everything.”

The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.