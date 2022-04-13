ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three school districts already canceled classes today because of the expected storms. Students in the Brooklyn – Lovejoy District 188, East St. Louis District 189, and Venice School District all get the day off.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. The St. Louis area is expecting damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain Wednesday. Some of the storms may be severe and heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and should fall into the 50s later today.

Tonight should be windy and much colder. The skies should be partly cloudy with a chance of rain. The weather moves out of the area by midnight. Lows should be in the mid-30s.

The storms could lead to more afternoon school dismissals. Several school districts joined a conference call with the National Weather Service St. Louis office Tuesday afternoon for an in-depth forecast breakdown on the heavy rain, hail, and tornado threat. Schools were encouraged to plan what they might do today.

“We let schools know that this might be a great day to practice those plans. Practice those tornado drills. Practice what you would do in a high-end severe thunderstorm. We’re hopeful that school took that to heart,” said Kevin Deitsch.

Many workers are also back in offices. If possible, working from home is a great option. If not, think about a safe spot in your building where you and your co-workers can wait out the worst of the weather. Do not leave the building as the storms move in.