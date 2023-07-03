MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Days after Saturday’s severe storms ripped through the Metro East, and debris from neighborhoods and homes still litters streets, and hospitals and city halls remain without power.

For one resident in Madison, Illinois, it’s been days since the storm uprooted a tree from their front yard on Harris Street before toppling over their front porch.

“I grew up here,” said Savannah Faith. She says it’s been 65 years since her grandfather, Billy Butler, has lived in his home in Madison. To see it in this state, nearly dilapidated at the doorstep, has her feeling the childhood memories are on the brink of collapsing. Her biggest concern being: what could come next.

“If it pulls the front of the house, then we’ve got a really big issue,” she said.

The major concerns over storm damage, aren’t just plaguing Madison.

“We did experience a lot of damaged trees throughout the community,” said Derek Jackson, Interim City Manager of Collinsville.

As the site of downed limbs filled stretches of road through the area on Monday, the city of Collinsville has a plan.

“Starting next Monday, city crews will be sweeping through the city to do limb service,” Jackson said.

In Granite City, it was the lack of power keeping the city in the dark.

“It’s been a whirlwind here in Granite,” Mayor Mike Parkison said. “We had to shut down city hall. Our hospital went without power for a little while.”

While constant communication has helped Parkinson ensure clean up around Granite, for Faith and her 83-year-old disabled grandfather in Madison, there’s no date in when that tree will be removed.

“We can’t get a hold of anybody to try and get it fixed,” she said.

After countless phone calls to the city, to contractors, and to her insurance company, the lack of response has Faith concerned for her grandfather. She says getting the job taken care of is more difficult due to his age and disabilities.

“It’s very difficult for them when something that’s this catastrophic happens. To be able to afford to have someone come out and rip it out,” she said.

Butler, who is wheelchair-bound, is dealing with several serious health circumstances. Faith wants to know what the city is doing to help those most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Ameren Illinois claims they’re working to have all power restored by the end of July 4.