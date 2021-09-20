Sex offender accused of exposing himself near Edwardsville High School

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A registered sex offender has been charged in Madison County with exposing himself near a local high school.

According to a spokesperson for the Edwardsville Police Department, officers were called to the rear of Edwardsville High School just before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. Police were informed an adult was standing along the bike trail and performing a lewd act on himself.

Officers found an individual matching the suspect’s description but the person took off on foot and ran through a section of weeds and brush before crossing Governor’s Parkway and entering the woodline.

Police said the suspect ran through several residential yards before being apprehended by a member of the SIUE Police Department. This individual was also found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive as cocaine.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jeremiah Theiss of Glen Carbon, was tied to a similar incident that occurred Sept. 1 in the 500 block of North Street. In this incident, the victim told authorities she was walking down Main Street when a man approached her while performing a lewd act.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video, making it easy to identify Theiss as their suspect.

On Monday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Theiss with two counts of presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, two counts of public indecency, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000. Theiss posted bond and has since been released.

Theiss was arrested and charged in Oct. 2015 for exposing himself in a Wentzville parking lot. He was convicted of sex crimes involving minors in Oct. 2016 in St. Louis County and forced to register as a sex offender.

Jeremiah Theiss