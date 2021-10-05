Shiloh man charged with home invasion, kidnapping

SHILOH, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 55-year-old Shiloh man Monday for an armed home invasion over the weekend that resulted in a family member being shot.

According to Captain Jesse Phillips, a spokesman for the Shiloh Police Department, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the first block of Yorkshire Lane. Officers were called to a home amid reports that a woman had been shot. After arriving at the scene, officers took a suspect into custody near the intersection of Anderson and Antiquity lanes.

The victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her mouth, was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Phillips said investigators determined this was not a random act of violence.

The suspect, Frederick Williams Sr., was charged with an eight-count felony indictment for home invasion, kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors allege Williams forced his way into a home while armed with a gun. He threatened an adult and two juveniles in that home to go to a different spot in the neighborhood to find a family member. When that family member arrived at the home, authorities said a fight occurred and a woman was shot.

Williams remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on an $880,000 bond.

