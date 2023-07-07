BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced on Friday that two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Brandon Scott.

The tragic shooting on Tuesday prompted the activation of the Major Case Squad. It also struck a nerve.

“Brandon Scott lost the opportunity to live out a prosperous life due to senseless acts of those charged in this investigation,” said Master Sgt. Shane Brown, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad. “This unfortunate and tragic event has not only touched his family but the community as a whole.”

“This baby was killed for nothing that he did wrong,” said Kiwan Guyton, the owner of two barbecue businesses in Illinois. “It was senseless. This violence needs to stop.”

Guyton has also worked in law enforcement for nearly 30 years. He’s had many sleepless nights, but said Scott’s death has been especially difficult to comprehend. Guyton will donate half of the bar proceeds on Saturday at his businesses to Scott’s family.

Mr. BBQ’s Bar and Grill is located in Columbia, and Mr. BBQ at Mystic Oak Golf Course is in Waterloo. Both locations will also accept donations.

“Anybody who wants to drop a donation off, please put it in an envelope and mark on the outside of it, ‘Love offering for Brandon,’” Guyton said.

A GoFundMe has also been established to help.