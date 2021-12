CAHOKIA, Ill. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Tudor Avenue.

The victim was shot in the chest. It is unknown at this time if police have any suspects.

