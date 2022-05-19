MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A shooting was reported in Madison County, Illinois Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 6:22 a.m. District 11 Troopers and ISP Zone 6 DCI Investigators responded to the scene at southbound Illinois 255 near New Poag Road.

ISP said they are “working on developing a possible suspect and vehicle” related to this incident. This is an active investigation. ISP did not release any information about a victim.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.