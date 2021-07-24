Shootings leave 4 dead, at least 20 wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager was among four people slain and at least 20 others wounded during more than a dozen overnight shootings in Chicago.

Police say a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot around 5 a.m. Saturday.

A 17-year-old was shot in the chest around 1:15 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood. He also was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 15-year-old boy who was with him was shot in the abdomen and listed in serious condition.

A 37-year-old man died after being shot around the same time in Chicago’s Galewood neighborhood.

Another man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot multiple times about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.