Shots fired at Metro East Best Western Plus

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Guests at a Metro East motel were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday at about 2:00 a.m.

Shots were fired, but there’s no indication anyone was hit. 

It was at the Best Western Plus off I-64 at route 4 in Mascoutah, Illinois.

