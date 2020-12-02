Shots fired at Metro East Best Western Plus

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Guests at a Metro East motel were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday at about 2:00 a.m.

Shots were fired, but there’s no indication anyone was hit.

It was at the Best Western Plus off I-64 at route 4 in Mascoutah, Illinois.

Mascoutah Illinois police on the scene of possible shots fired at the Best Western Plus Hotel details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/5BOqI8stHU — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 2, 2020