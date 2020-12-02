Shots fired at Metro East Best Western Plus

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Guests at a Metro East motel were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday at about 2:00 a.m.
Shots were fired, but there’s no indication anyone was hit.
It was at the Best Western Plus off I-64 at route 4 in Mascoutah, Illinois.
