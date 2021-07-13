SIU paper details cannabis economics, long-term health effects in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Cannabis can have negative consequences on those who use it continuously, according to a Southern Illinois University paper.

The negative effects include periodontal disease, socioeconomic problems, and educational attainment, among others.

“The Effects of Legalization of Recreational Cannabis In Illinois” also dives into the use rates among youth, women, and adults in the United States; the effectives of legalization of recreational cannabis among adolescents, college students, and pregnant women; and the decrease in the perception of cannabis harmfulness.

As states across the country are considering legalizing recreational marijuana, the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, in Illinois.

It allows adults, 21 and over, to legally purchase recreational marijuana. According to the study, Illinois had collected $100 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales in Oct. 2020.

The paper was written by Stephanie Chambers-Baltz and it was published in The Simon Review.