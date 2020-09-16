SIUE drops ACT-SAT testing requirement for 2021 admissions

ST. LOUIS - Smoke from historic western wildfires is choking cities like Seattle and San Francisco, but it is also clouding skies across the nation. Both the northern and southern jet streams, rivers of fast-moving air in the upper atmosphere, are transporting that smoke from coast to coast, creating worries for those with lung conditions.

“And we start getting lots of calls from people that are impacted, whether they are nearby or farther away, asking what they need to do when they see the smoke and when they see the haze,” said Angela Tin, the National Senior Director for Environmental Health for the American Lung Association.