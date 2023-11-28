EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s East St. Louis Charter High School is accepting Angel Tree donations.

Organizers have a goal of $15,000 for this year’s campaign. The school says the tree follows their mission to impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis students.

Recipients say they have received warm coats and clothes with the school logo along with much-needed school supplies in the past. They say the gifts give them a personal connection with the school in very realistic ways.

