SIUE investigates racial slurs, threats, and hostility at a dorm

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Authorities at SIU Edwardsville are looking into an incident that happened Sunday where students in a dorm were targeted with racial slurs, threats, and hostility.

The school’s Bias Incident Response Team became aware of the situation that happened in Woodland Hall and is now investigating. University Housing staff offered support and helped to address the needs of the affected students. University police are also looking into the incident.

“Once the investigation is completed, anyone found to be involved in making these harmful statements will be held accountable,” SIUE’s Director for Equal Opportunity, Access & Title IX Coordination Jamie Ball, J.D. said.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.