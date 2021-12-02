SIUE makes historic announcement in naming next chancellor

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville named its first Black chancellor in the college’s six-decade history.

“There’s a real upstart and momentum already in place and let me just say, the fact that the university as a system has made a statement is tremendously important,” said Dr. James T. Minor, SIUE’s next chancellor. “It’s not just about equity and diversity and inclusion. I think the declaration of being an anti-racist organization suggests a level of activism that we don’t see at every university system.”

Dr. Minor comes to SIUE after an extensive search involving 28 members of faculty, staff, students, and community stakeholders.

“As for the campus, I’ve heard that Chancellor Pembrook and Vice Chancellor Harris that there is a task force that has been working actively for a little more than a year,” Minor said. “They’ve got a dashboard with strategic priorities. I’m joining the conversation, not starting the conversation. My role will be to fully understand the work that has happened here and really help accelerate and advance the strategic priorities on the campus by focusing on clear and quantifiable goals.”

Dr. Minor previously worked in the Office of the Chancellor at Cal State University. He’ll replace outgoing Chancellor Randy Pembrook at the beginning of March 2022.

“I’m really excited that Dr. Minor is coming for so many reasons and look forward to working with him,” Pembrook said. “I had a chance to talk to him during the interview process and he’s a dynamic individual and has a great vision, so I’m just really positive for the future of SIUE.”

Vice Chancellor Jessica Harris chaired the advisory committee responsible for selecting the next chancellor.

“Dr. Minor will be the first African American chancellor in the history of SIUE, which you have to celebrate that,” she said. “What’s significant about that is what his representation, what his presence will mean for a number of our students here on campus and also for those who will see him and see themselves in him and see themselves represented in him and the potentials for their own future. So, I’m really, really excited about that.”