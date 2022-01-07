SIUE to start spring semester online

Woman working on laptop computer at home. Creative occupation, work from home, freelance, online learning, lockdown, studying concept. Distance education

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE students will start their spring semester with online courses.

In a Facebook post, the university announced that students will start back virtually for the first week, from Jan. 10-17. However, residential students are invited to return to campus. University Housing reopens Sunday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m.

“We’ve made this decision after careful consideration of initial re-entry testing results, self-disclosure reports, and area COVID trends, and in consultation with experts in the SIU SIU School of Medicine,” the Facebook post states.

“We will continue to review data and conditions for the remainder of this week and early next week to determine instructional guidance for Week 2 and beyond.”

More information can be found on the school’s website.