SIUE welcomes students back to campus, classes start Monday

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It was an exciting day for students and an emotional day for parents and guardians at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as move-ins started Wednesday.

“Right now, it’s exciting, when she leaves it will be emotional,” freshman Kaelei Martin said.

“Today is the first day of official move-in,” Director of Housing Mallory Sidarous said. “We are welcoming 1,200 students today and tomorrow, and then upper-class students are moving on Friday and Saturday. We’ve taken what was a one-day process and turned into a five-day process and de-densifying it.”

Classes start Monday, Aug. 23.

“We just finished setting up our beds,” Malaysia Lambert and Alissa Ansel said. “It was hard to get the mini-fridge out of the box, and we’re going to move our dressers together.”

At Bluff Hall, Wednesday afternoon, boxes and bedsheets, roller bags, and upperclassmen Cougar Guides, known as movers and shakers, helped the freshman move into their new homes.

“Just the new environment and meeting new people and furthering my education,” Martin said.

This is the second year during the pandemic that in-person classes are taking place with weekly testing for non-vaccinated students and mask requirements for all.

“So, living on campus and this year they can have guests last year they could not with some guidelines in place,” Sidarous said.

“My (high school) senior year, we were in all in-person the whole year,” Freshman Emily Laird said. “So, I am looking forward to having in-person classes.”