ALTON, Ill – The final Light Up the River Road fireworks event will take place Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has held the fireworks event on every Thursday for the last 16 weeks.

“We are going to mark the end of our fireworks season with a special show that will last approximately 25 minutes and include even more fireworks than people saw throughout the summer,” says Cory Jobe, President, and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

The event starts at 8:30