MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An investigation is underway after someone discovered skeletal remains at a former industrial plant in the Metro East.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office says the remains were found around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the property of the defunct Chemetco Industrial Plant in Hartford, Illinois. The copper-producing plant, located in the 3700 block of Chemetco Lane, shut down in 2001.

A person was doing aerial mapping of the property Thursday afternoon and promptly reported the remains to authorities. In addition to the skeletal remains, investigators found clothing and other property around the area.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the remains. However, according to the coroner’s office, authorities are investigating a lead into the disappearance of one Wood River man from last year.

The coroner’s office will work with a forensic anthropologist and an odonatologist to identify the remains. The Wood River Police Department, Hartford Police Department and Illinois State Police are also assisting with the investigation.