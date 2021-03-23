Skeletal remains found in southern Illinois field identified

PANA, Ill. (AP) — Skeletal remains found in a southern Illinois field near Pana have been identified as those of a 25-year-old man missing for more than a year.

Daniel Crosby of Carterville was last seen the morning of Feb. 27, 2020.

The 25-year-old’s remains were found Saturday during a search involving several law enforcement agencies and volunteers.

Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans on Tuesday said Crosby’s body was identified through dental records and with the assistance of a forensic pathologist.

Crosby’s family has said they feared Daniel Crosby’s death may have been the result of foul play.