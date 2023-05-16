WOOD RIVER, Ill – Veron L. Law, 36, lived in Wood River, has been identified as the person whose skeletal remains have been found. He was last seen in July 2022.

The remains were examined by Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn who confirmed that they were Law’s through matching dental records. There is no evidence of foul play.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells released the following statement:

“We express sympathy to the family and friends of Vernon Law. Detective Sgt. Brent Rombach coordinated the investigation for the Wood River Police Department. We appreciate the assistance of those who helped the Wood River Police Department in the early stages of the investigation. We appreciate the work of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, Hartford Police Department, and Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn’s Office for bringing this case to a conclusion.”