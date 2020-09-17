Skyview Drive-In expands entertainment selection

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Skyview Drive-In has seen unexpected success throughout this pandemic even though new movie releases have been postponed. Owner Steve Bloomer kept an optimistic attitude when closures began. Instead of panicking, he and his staff found new, innovative ways to keep business rolling in.

They’ve been forced to play retrograde movies the first few weeks of being open, but now they are opening their gates for special events, business socials, concerts, comedy shows, and trivia night.

“One of my assistant managers involved is a big trivia guy, and he was salivating at the idea so we put this together,” said Bloomer.

Wednesday night was Skyview’s first-ever trivia night. Questions were projected on the big screen and read by the Skyview MC. The venue is running at half capacity ensuring all teams were able to safely distance themselves on the lot. Answers were submitted virtually, and Skyview concession stand runners brought everyone their food and drink orders to avoid crowds at any time throughout the night.

Admission was $10 per person, but winners recieved a cash prize. First place won $200, second place $100, and third place $50.

Bloomer said if there was a good turnout tonight and he sees gaining interest from the community, he will make trivia night a weekly deal.

Tomorrow night Skyview will host a Casting Crowns concert. You can visit here for updates on their upcoming events.