Skyview Drive-In hosting outdoor proms for area high schools

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Local school districts have been scrambling to find safe and creative ways to give upperclassmen the prom experience that so many missed out on in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
Thousands of students missed out on prom last year, but some schools have decided to take an untraditional approach to ensure they wouldn’t miss out this year.
Skyview Drive-In in Belleville has made space available for high schools to hold a prom.
Affton hosted its prom last week, and tonight, Lindbergh High School will be here. The drive-in gives students plenty of space to spread out and the outdoor element provides fresh air.
Other school districts, like Fort Zumwalt in O’Fallon, Missouri, have adjusted their prom plans as well but it didn’t come without challenges.
Now instead of a fancy three-course meal, seniors will have to settle for nachos, burgers, and fries. But it’s an experience they’ll never forget.