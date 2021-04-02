Skyview Drive-In opens for the season

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – COVID cabin fever had folks lined up very early in Belleville at the Skyview Drive-In movie theater.

It would be an understatement to say people were eager for the theater to open for another season. Owner Steve Bloomer did suffer some losses in the past year but nothing like indoor theaters.

“All season we’re here at least twice a month,” one movie-goer said.

The box office didn’t open until 6 p.m. Friday yet people began lining up for tickets at 4:45 p.m.

“I’d rather have us where it’s spaced apart, it’s not claustrophobic, and so many people in one area,” customer Todd Bowerson said.

People didn’t seem to worry as much about the virus here.

“I still think people will still feel safer here than going to an indoor location,” Bloomer said.

They still follow safety guidelines. Customers have to wear masks if they enter the concession stand to order food. The playground is closed because of the virus. And the capacity for cars has been cut in half.

“You’re 15 feet away from the car next to you,” Bloomer said.

It’s not only about COVID, the Skyview is a place that brings back fond memories from people’s pasts.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” said movie-goer Grayson Smith. “It’s over 40 years. I’ve been coming here since I was little.”