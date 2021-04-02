Skyview Drive-In opens for the season

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – COVID cabin fever had folks lined up very early in Belleville at the Skyview Drive-In movie theater.

It would be an understatement to say people were eager for the theater to open for another season. Owner Steve Bloomer did suffer some losses in the past year but nothing like indoor theaters.

“All season we’re here at least twice a month,” one movie-goer said.

The box office didn’t open until 6 p.m. Friday yet people began lining up for tickets at 4:45 p.m.

“I’d rather have us where it’s spaced apart, it’s not claustrophobic, and so many people in one area,” customer Todd Bowerson said.

People didn’t seem to worry as much about the virus here.

“I still think people will still feel safer here than going to an indoor location,” Bloomer said.

They still follow safety guidelines. Customers have to wear masks if they enter the concession stand to order food. The playground is closed because of the virus. And the capacity for cars has been cut in half.

“You’re 15 feet away from the car next to you,” Bloomer said.

It’s not only about COVID, the Skyview is a place that brings back fond memories from people’s pasts.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” said movie-goer Grayson Smith. “It’s over 40 years. I’ve been coming here since I was little.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News