Slain Pontoon Beach police officer to be buried in private ceremony

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Memorial and funeral services have been announced for a Pontoon Beach police officer who was murdered in the line of duty.

Officer Tyler Timmins died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111.

Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect started shooting. Timmins was first taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City and then airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Timmins was 36. He spent 14 of those years as a police officer. He joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department last year after serving on three other departments in Madison County.

Timmins will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton. Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

His family is receiving support from The BackStoppers. There is also a GoFundMe account raising money for the Timmins family and a Venmo page under the Tyler Timmins’ Family Memorial Fund.

The family released a statement Wednesday thanking police and the community for their support but requested privacy while they mourn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tyler Timmins Memorial Fund c/o SIU-E Credit Union. Checks also can be sent to the Tyler Timmins Family Memorial Fund, 99 Supporting Services Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62026.

The man accused of killing Timmins, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene. He was charged the following day with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.