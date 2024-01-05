MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A slow-speed police chase from Macoupin County, Illinois, ended on I-270 in north county.

This happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The driver was taken into custody at Interstate 270 and I-70 in Hazelwood.

Police say he choked a woman in the small town of Lake Ka-ho in Macoupin County, near Mount Olive. He crashed into a vehicle trying to block him from getting away.

The police followed him slowly, from I-55 to I-270. He was taken back to Macoupin County, awaiting charges.