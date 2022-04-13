SPRINGERTON, Ill. – The US Geological Survey reports a small earthquake in White County, Illinois. The 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 8:40 pm about a mile and a half southeast of Springerton. It was about 7 miles deep.

Figure 12 Earthquake epicenters (superimposed on a land-surface digital elevation model).

Another Illinois earthquake near St. Louis occurred on March 25. That 2.3 magnitude quake hit near Hamel. It is also located in the Ozark Dome region.

The USGS describes this seismic area:

“This large region borders the much more seismically active New Madrid seismic zone on the seismic zone’s north and west. The Illinois basin – Ozark dome region covers parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas and stretches from Indianapolis and St. Louis to Memphis. Moderately frequent earthquakes occur at irregular intervals throughout the region. The largest historical earthquake in the region (magnitude 5.4) damaged southern Illinois in 1968. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region each decade or two, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once or twice a year. In addition, geologists have found evidence of eight or more prehistoric earthquakes over the last 25,000 years that were much larger than any observed historically in the region”