BETHALTO, Ill. – A popular restaurant coming to one small Illinois town? It looked promising, but it wasn’t real.

A signed reading “Coming Soon Chick-Fil-A” briefly stood along one street Tuesday morning in Bethalto, Illinois. Turns out, that sign was all part of a prank.

The Bethalto Police Department shared about the prank via Facebook, poking fun at the situation to alert residents that a Chick-fil-A is indeed not coming to the town. A public works employee notified police of the fake sign Tuesday morning, who took it down less than half an hour after they were notified.

Police believe the fake sign stemmed from a TikTok challenge in which people place “coming soon” signs that appear to promise certain venues. Bethalto police tell FOX2 that such an act could violate a city ordinance, but no serious offenses are expected in this case.

Bethalto is located in Madison County, Illinois, with a population of around 9,200 people. The nearest Chick-fil-A location to Bethalto is about 20 minutes away in Edwardsville, Illinois.