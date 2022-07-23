CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois.

A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed before 2 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash or how many people might have been on board. The Centralia Fire Protection District is among the agencies investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.