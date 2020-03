Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN, Ill. - Three people died Tuesday morning when the plane they were traveling in crashed on Interstate 55 in central Illinois.

According to state police, the crash occurred just before 8:50 a.m. at milepost 126 in Logan County, near the town of Lincoln.

The plane became fully engulfed in flames after the crash.

The victims have not been identified, pending notification of family members.

The type of plane was not identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.