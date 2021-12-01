Smoke fills Collinsville senior living building; 50 residents evacuated

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Smoke in a senior living apartment complex in Collinsville, Illinois forced about 50 residents out into the cold early Wednesday morning.

Residents of Woodland Towers on Pine Lake Road called 9-1-1 to report the smoke in the building around 1:30 a.m. Everyone escaped unharmed, but they had to shelter in their cars or another building in order to keep out of the cold.

Firefighters determined the cause to be a burnt wire in the building’s h-vac system. Residents were allowed back into the building about an hour later.

