CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – One person has died and several others are hurt, including three firefighters, after a large blaze Tuesday morning at a home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

Several occupants had been trapped as first responders arrived to the scene. One of those trapped has died. Two others trapped inside the home are battling critical injuries.

Investigators say three firefighters are hurt after inhalation, and one bystander assisting with the response suffered burns to his hands. They have all been treated, but were not hospitalized due to injuries.

The fire broke out near I-255 at Route 15. Smoke can be seen from the fire for miles. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured video of the blaze.

Firefighters from several different departments are assisting with the response. This is at least a two-alarm fire, but is also elevated from that because of the amount of people who were brought out and who were victims of this fire.

Investigators say three occupants inside the home were rescued by firefighters. All three suffered life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation. Injuries among the firefighters are considered non-life-threatening.

Two men and one woman, were inside the home were reportedly trapped. This is a developing story. Details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.