City government buildings burn in raging Washington Park fire

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Firefighters have been called to Washington Park, Illinois. The fire is at the City Hall complex. The area includes the police, fire, and parks departments.

Smoke from the area can be seen for miles and the flames are shooting high into the air. The area is just north of East St. Louis and just west of Fairview Heights.

Firefighters from State Park, French Village, Fairmont City, and Caseyville are on the scene. They are working to put it out but part of the building has collapsedd while it burns. The fire has also burned through the roof.

This is a developing story and details are still coming into the newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.