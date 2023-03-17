EAST ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are in the 600 block of Collinsville Avenue to put out a fire at Petroff Towing. The building is located near Interstates 55 and 64.

Thick smoke from the fire is visible for miles. The shed’s roof has completely collapsed, and firefighters are keeping their distance as the building burns. They are working to put the fire out by spraying the building while staying safe.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to come at a later date. Please check back on FOX2Now.com and our social media channels for an update in this case. Sign up for our breaking news emails or download our app for an alert.