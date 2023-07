COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – People over in Collinsville didn’t let the weather ruin their night. They had some damage in town.

The annual ‘Smokin’ on Main Festival’ had to be put on hold. Interrupted for a bit, but not cancelled.

The barbecue competition benefits the U.S. Veterans Foundation and the city’s food pantry. They got back at it once the rain moved out.

The fun continues Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.