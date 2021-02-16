Snow delays Chicago vaccine shipments, closes testing sites

CHICAGO (AP) — The severe winter weather hitting parts of the country is hampering COVID-19 vaccination shipments and testing sites in Chicago.
The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says that more than a hundred vaccine sites in Chicago didn’t get shipments Tuesday, leading to many appointment cancellations.
Arwady says that appointments will be rescheduled. Chicago health officials also say that city-run sites are closed Tuesday because of the weather.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city’s seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests is 3.6%, which is the lowest since March of last year.