Some Illinois hospitals running out of beds due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Several hospitals in northwest and central Illinois are running out of beds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

OSF Healthcare chief operating officer Dr. Michael Cruz tells the Chicago Tribune that about a half dozen of its hospitals had 90% of their beds or more filled Tuesday. Its St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria was at 97% occupancy, St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was at 96% and St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had no available intensive care unit beds.

Dr. Stuart Marcus, chief clinical officer and executive vice president of Amita Health, said it was near capacity at some of its 14 acute care hospitals in Illinois.