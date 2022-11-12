EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A local sorority put on a community service event Saturday in East St. Louis.

“The ladies of Delta Delta Omega are here for the community,” said Amanda Brinson. “We’re here for the East St. Louis Community, the St. Louis Metropolitan Communities and the communities nearby.”

Brinson has been part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for nearly two decades. She has been president of the Delta Delta Omega chapter in East St. Louis for about two years. She says the most fulfilling part is giving back.

“We are having a community-wide impact day with our initiatives,” she said. “We have six different initiatives.”

Member Katrina Thomas said her groups initiative was about uplifting the local community.

“We’re very happy to be able to participate in this event,” Thomas said.

Doors opened at 10:30 a.m. at East St. Louis City Hall. A free yoga class began shortly after. People could also bring papers to shred at a truck setup outside.



“And we have a lot of gift cards, giveaways, giveaways, giveaways, so you can’t go wrong with that,” Brinson said.

There was a coat giveaway, a social justice committee, financial resources, child resources and a table with information on mental health.



If you couldn’t make it out because of the wintery weather, the sisters are hosting another event next weekend to honor those who helped during historic flooding back in July. It will also be at East St. Louis City Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

“We get to honor some unsung heroes,” Cheryl Freeman said. “[They are] heroes that may not have had that opportunity to be recognized for their great endeavors that they have done in the past. This is an opportunity for us to have our students come out, showcase some of their amazing talent, but in the meantime, we also want to recognize some of the local heroes who have done great things for the City of East St. Louis. We welcome you to come out and support.”

To learn more about Delta Delta Omega and its upcoming events, click here.