CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Wednesday evening on the city’s South Side.

A Chicago Police Department officer was shot around 4:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue. This is in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Supt. David Brown said the officer was responding to a domestic-related incident with a person with a gun when they were shot.

A caller said a person was chasing someone with a gun, Brown said.

The offender, who was armed with a gun, started chasing the offender, Brown said. Shots were exchanged between the offender and the officer.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released at this time, was shot multiple times, Brown said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

The offender, 18, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Brown said.

Brown said the offender had at least one previous conviction.

In a tweet, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are responding to the area to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 312-743-3609.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Brown at the hospital Wednesday evening to announce the officer’s death.

Lightfoot asked people to thank an officer if they see them to support them during this time.

Brown said the officer’s name isn’t being released as the family works to let family members know out of the country.