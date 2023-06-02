FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. – A judge recently sentenced one southern Illinois man for stabbing his wife in a “jealous rage,” according to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Eric Wakefield, 47, of Christopher, Illinois, was sentenced to 29 years in prison on several felony charges.

Investigators say Wakefield stabbed his multiple times with a knife on Sept. 26, 2019. The two had been married for 15 years. Franklin County prosecutors says his wife was stabbed over a “jealous rage,” though did not disclose any further information on the motive.

During the stabbing, investigators say a witness tried to stop the attack and called 911. Wakefield’s wife was treated at a hospital for nine days and suffered severe injuries to her body and neck.

A jury convicted Wakefield in March 2023 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.