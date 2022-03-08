Southern Illinois man sentenced on child pornography, sextortion charges

BENTON, Ill. – A Centralia, Illinois man was sentenced last week for extorting young girls into sending him sexual images and videos and then distributing that material online.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bryan Flanagan pleaded guilty to two counts to distribution of child pornography and five counts of interstate communication with intent to extort in September 2021.

Flanagan, 35, used fake profiles on Facebook pretending to be a teenage boy in order to contact several underage girls across the country. He would then pressure his victims into sending him sexually-explicit pictures and videos of themselves.

When some girls refused, Flanagan lied to them and said he was babysitting a child and would rape or molest that child unless the victims complied with his demands.

Flanagan then took the images and videos from at least two of his victims and distributed that online.

Flanagan was sentenced on March 3, 2022 to 14 years in federal prison.