EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois nurse has been sentenced to a year of probation for not administering lifesaving measures to a nursing home resident nearly five years ago.

Illinois State Police said Wednesday that 45-year-old Christy McCall of Belleville pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless conduct in a Madison County court on March 14. She also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,039.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center notified the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau of an allegation that McCall neglected to provide proper care leading to the death of 81-year-old resident Eunice Vancil.