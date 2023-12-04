CARBONDALE, Ill. – Two Southern Illinois University students died Monday morning in a traffic collision less than two miles from the Carbondale campus.

The crash happened prior to 7:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue.

According to a spokesperson for the Carbondale Police Department, officers arrived to find two trucks had been in a head-on crash.

The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The two occupants of the northbound truck were declared dead at the scene. They were identified as Wolfgang Gustaveson, 19, and Francis Martinez, 18. Both Gustaveson and Martinez were from northern Illinois and lived on campus.