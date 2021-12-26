Southern Illinois will require COVID-19 tests after break

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University officials will rely on testing rather than a period of remote classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus following the holiday break.

Classes are set to begin on Jan. 10 and SIU Carbondale officials have told students, faculty, and staff that they must complete a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of returning to the campus.

Southern Illinois reports that those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus also must be tested. People who have not been vaccinated will have to be tested weekly.

Other universities in Illinois have opted to begin the spring semester remotely.