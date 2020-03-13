Southern Illinois woman gets 30 years for 2nd woman’s murder

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. – A southern Illinois woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing another woman whose burned remains were found in a wooded area.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr announced Thursday that 26-year-old Lauren Stinde of Carbondale pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in November 2016, three months after the remains of 39-year-old Robin Stief of Salem were discovered in Carbondale.

Carr says evidence showed Stief was struck in the head with a hammer, strangled and suffocated at a Carbondale apartment before Stinde and two co-defendants placed her body in a trash can, wheeled it to the wooded area and burned it.