Sparta, Ill. girl a national scholarship finalist thanks to duct tape prom dress

SPARTA, Ill. – A teenager from Spartan, Illinois needs your help—and your vote—to win a national scholarship competition.

Last month, Fox 2 told you about Peyton Manker, who made a prom dress out of duct tape as part of a competition put on by Duck Brand.

Manker’s prom was canceled due to COVID-19 but she still wanted to enter the contest. She told us her creation pays tribute to front line workers and also features images that address mental health awareness.

It took her 41 rolls of duct tape to finish it and she worked on it for nearly 400 hours.

Now, she’s one of 10 finalists in the competition. You can cast a vote for Manker at DuckBrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote.

Duck Brand will announce the winner on July 21.